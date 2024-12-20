Live
Cong deviating from Parliamentary practices
Hyderabad: The Opposition on Thursday alleged that the ruling party deviated from the Parliamentary practices. The MIM, BJP and BRS urged the Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to follow the proposed Agenda properly and set the priorities so that the Legislators come prepared for the subject.
As the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was making a statement on ‘Outstanding Liabilities of State’, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi intervened and wondered as to why the Congress was not following parliamentary practices and not following the order as the Agenda.
While pointing out that the Opposition was not taken into confidence and misinformed about the scheduled debates, he alleged that this was a serious issue of missing coordination between Treasury and Opposition. “If the government is unable to run the House then I can understand and imagine how they are running the government,” he rued to the discomfiture of the Treasury benches.