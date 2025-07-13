Cong expedites process of forming district committees

Hyderabad: The Congress party expedited the process of constituting district committees along with appointment of mandal presidents. The district incharges who were recently appointed for 10 erstwhile districts will be submitting their report on July 15, the deadline.

According to party sources, with just a couple of days left for submitting the report to the PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, the incharges remained in hectic activity touring the districts and holding meetings with local leaders in this endeavour. “Within next two days I shall be covering four Assembly constituencies. I have already completed the five constituencies. By July 14 the entire task will be completed as I hope to submit the report to party leadership,” said one of the district incharges to The Hans India.

As part of the process for constitution of district committees and appointment of mandal or town presidents, the incharges are shortlisting the names of the leaders after thorough scrutiny in different constituencies. “As part of scrutiny, the names proposed at local level are being examined. If the proposed names are suitable then they are being cleared to approval at State level. If they are found to be not suitable then remarks are being written citing reasons for denial,” informed the party leader.

As part of strengthening the party and expediting the ‘organisational restructuring’ and with the aim of focusing on Local body polls, the AICC has instructed the PCC leaders to suggest names for the committees by July 15. The district incharges include CWC special invitee Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy (Khammam), AICC secretary Sampath Kumar (Nalgonda), Minister Adluri Lakshman (Warangal), Minister Ponnam Prabhakar (Medak), PCC working president T Jagga Reddy (Hyderabad), PAC member Kusuma Kumar (Mahbubnagar), MP M Anil Yadav (Adilabad), MLC Addanki Dayakar (Karimnagar), Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Hussaini (Nizamabad) and chairman, sports authority K Shiv Sena Reddy (Ranga Reddy).

Following the recent visit of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (org), K C Venugopal, the PCC leadership has been actively working to revive the party at the grassroots level following recent electoral setbacks.

The appointment of district incharges is part of a broader strategy to rebuild the Congress organisation in Telangana and prepare for upcoming elections. During the virtual meeting on July 7, the PCC president and AICC State in-charge explained the organisational modalities and emphasised the need for quick action to build the party structure from the village level to the district level.