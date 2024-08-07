Cong netas rev up jockeying for cushy nominated posts

Hyderabad: With the speculation that the second list of nominated posts will be announced by the end of this month, intense lobbying has resumed for the remaining posts. In wake of the leadership already filling up 35 positions, key leaders who sacrificed seats of MLAs and MPs are vying for the plum posts, like chairman of the HMDA and Musi River Development Front, amongst others.

According to party sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already given his nod to most of the remaining nominated posts, following discussions with ministers, particularly those who raised objections in the first list earlier. This time there were deliberations at different levels to finalise the candidates, and after the CM's return, the process is likely to reach its conclusion. “By this time, the list should have already been announced, and those who were named would have been taken charge, but since it was Ashadam previously, this hit the roadblock. However, since the Shravan masam has already started, this is the auspicious time to take this forward, and the list will mostly come out by the end of this month,” felt a senior leader.

Following grievances that some sections faced injustice and others were unjustly given priority, not reflecting the idea of social justice, this time it is believed that they will be given their due. Some of the leaders who were promised during the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls to sacrifice their seats and drop their plans to contest will also be given top priority this time. These leaders were vying for the plum posts for the existing corporations, commissions, and authorities.

These include RTC, Musi Riverfront Development Project, Renewable Energy Development Corporation, Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperative Association, Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation, and the proposed Farmers’ Commission. The aspirants have once again made a beeline to key leaders within the Congress party who can influence decision making and take forward their proposal to Revanth Reddy. PCC working president and MLC, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and CM’s advisor, Vem Narender Reddy, are once again mobbed by aspirants.