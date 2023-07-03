Live
- High Level Parliamentary Committee to meet today on UCC
- 174 students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe
- L-G V K Saxena extends contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers
- Delhi government collects Rs 1,700 crore tax
- Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min
- Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi
- Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad
- PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP
- Reintegration of millets in global foodscape: Nutritional benefits & environmental resilience stand out
Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Responds to allegations of Cong leader at Khammam meeting
- Takes exception to the comments of BRS being BJP Rashtra Samithi. Rao said BRS was no one’s B team
- Mocked the Congress leader for stating that there was corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram
Hyderabad: Alleging that the Congress party has history of looting the country, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi’s party is known for corruption; hence it has become ‘Scangress’. Taking to twitter to respond to the allegations of the Congress leader in Khammam meeting, Rao said, “Rahul Gandhiji the history of looting the country is yours. Yours is a party known for corruption. That is why the name of your party has become ‘Scangress’. That is why the people of the country removed you from power and made you sit in the corner.”
The minister took exception to the comments of BRS being BJP Rashtra Samithi. Rao said BRS was no one's B team. “We are A class team that looks after welfare of the poor. Congress does not have the ability to face BJP;that is why BRS was born to save the country from clutches of BJP,” he pointed out.
The minister asked the Congress leader to update before speaking in public meetings. He said the Congress leader has not seen distribution of Podu land pattas in State? “What will you give when we have already distributed pattas. Rahul Gandhi is an outdated politician who does not know update,” Rao quipped.
The minister mocked the Congress leader for stating that there was corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in Kaleshwaram. He said the cost of Kaleshwaram project itself was Rs 80,321.57 crores; it is a big joke to say corruption is Rs 1 lakh crore. Don’t you know the answer given by the Centre to question of your party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy that the entire cost of the project will be borne by the State government; the Centre has not given even a single rupee?” said Rao.