Congress rules out truck with BRS

The TPCC leaders are aware of the problems here. It is the responsibility of the party as the main Opposition to wipe out plight of people in the State”

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera asserted here on Tuesday that the party will fight the next Assembly elections in Telangana alone and ruled out any alliance with BRS or other parties.

Interacting with the media, the senior Congress leader exuded confidence that the party will register a landslide victory in the State Assembly elections to be held by year-end. He said the party was taking up issue-based struggles against the BRS government. Khara accused BJP of trying to create religious hatred in Telangana for electoral gains, but people were against divisive politics.

He said the election manifesto in Telangana will be decided by the local leaders; internal issues of the party will be resolved by the local leaders. “The TPCC leaders are aware of the problems here. It is the responsibility of the party as the main Opposition to wipe out plight of people in the State.”

Khera said the party stand on use of EVMs in the elections remained the same. The party had objected to the use of faulty EVMs, violations of SOPs (Standards of Procedure) in districts and functioning of VVPATs . The Congress and 14 parties held a meeting recently on use EVMs in elections and decided to take up the issue of replacing machines with ballot papers.

Referring to the party victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, he said BJP “hatred” agenda did not work. He dared the saffron party to explain the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had attended 48 rallies in Karnataka; 70 per cent people rejected the BJP in the elections. He clarified that there was no fight for the CM’s post in Karnataka; a decision will be taken by the high command soon.