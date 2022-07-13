Consider Covid as endemic, like common flu: Top official

Hyderabad: Director of Health G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday announced that the Covid-19 pandemic has settled as endemic just like a common flu and there was no reason to panic unless a new deadly mutant arrives.

Srinivasa said that as per the new guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO), there was no need for extensive contact tracing/testing for the home quarantine positive cases. However, he said that the existing Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed especially by the elderly, pregnant women and people with comorbidities and others.

The Director of Health said that vaccination was recommended to all since it was highly protective against Covid related morbidity. Though the present strain was spreading rapidly with an increased number of cases there was no increase in deaths, he said adding that the persons with severe symptoms especially breathlessness need to seek medical advice or hospitalisation immediately.

Though cases have been increasing in the State, there was no need to panic as Covid had become a seasonal disease. There was no need of undergoing tests for those who are asymptomatic. Similarly, there is no need for the entire family to get tested. If there are symptoms, the patient will have to undergo isolation and take proper medication, said Srinivasa Rao.

He also warned private hospitals against unwanted tests and unnecessary treatments. If the patients feel cheated with regard to the treatment and billing by the hospitals, they can lodge a complaint with the authorities.