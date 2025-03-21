Construction sector in TG sees upswing

Hyderabad: Even though the realty industry was experiencing a slump, the construction sector has registered a notable growth of 11.97 per cent in the Telangana State. The Socio Economic Outlook 2025 report disclosed the construction sector was top among other industrial sectors in the growth in 2024-2025, followed by electricity and utilities, manufacturing and mining.

The report said that the construction sector experienced a notable growth rate of 11.97 per cent while manufacturing expanded by 5.18 per cent. The electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services subsector saw a growth rate of 7.34 per cent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying grew by 1.95 per cent.

Further, the report said that the manufacturing sector played a dominant role accounting for 56.40 per cent of the employment, while construction contributed 41.10 per cent. The manufacturing sector accounts for a significant contribution in urban areas (57.41 per cent), compared to rural areas (55.65 per cent) highlighting its urban predominance. The construction sector shows a larger share of employment in rural areas (43.59 per cent) compared to urban areas (37.78 per cent).

The Socio-Economic Outlook report said that the gender dynamics of industrial employment with manufacturing serving as a key driver of female work force participation, while construction remains a more male dominated sub sector in the industries sector.