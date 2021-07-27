Contributing to self-reliance is true tribute to Kalam: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that contributing towards the self-reliance of our country and making India strong, secure and prosperous should be the true tributes to former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

She stated that Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam dreamt of seeing the country as the knowledge superpower and self-reliant, while being strong and secure within and outside the borders.

The Governor was speaking at the sixth Remembrance Day of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Kalam, at a virtual event, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, on Tuesday.





"The journey of Dr Kalam from being a paperboy in Rameshwaram to the President in Rashtrapathi Bhavan is truly inspiring. He proved that what a man from humble beginnings can achieve in life with dedication and commitment," she added.

Dr Tamilisai stated that his contribution to defence, science and technology, medical equipment, innovations, administration and public life would continue to inspire generations. "His ideas and ideals and his passion for teaching and inspiring students to do great things for the country will be remembered forever," she added.

The Governor called upon youth and students to have lofty ideals and big goals and contribute to the country's sustainable development through their chosen fields, as motivated by Dr Kalam.

She appealed to all sections to take forward Dr Kalam's legacy and ameliorate the conditions for the underprivileged sections and make the country self-reliant in food and energy sectors on a priority basis.

Foundation representatives Sashi Kumar Gandham, Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, APJMJ Sheik Saleem, Dr Nazeema Maraikaiyar spoke at the event to commemorate Dr Kalam's sixth death anniversary.