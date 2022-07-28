Copious inflows into twin reservoirs keep babus busy

Hyderabad: Following heavy rain the whole of last week in the catchment areas, both Himayatsagar and Osmansagar are receiving heavy inflows keeping officials busy in lifting the crest gates one after another.

As the Osmansagar is receiving 8,000 cusecs daily, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials were mandated to release 8,281 cusecs by opening crest gates. Also, similar quantity of flood water flow was recorded in neighbouring Himayatsagar. This prompted officials to release 10,700 cusecs into the Musi.

So far 21 crest gates of both reservoirs were opened to ease the pressure over the lakes. Osmansagar which has been receiving huge inflows from its catchment areas since last week, saw 13 of the total 15 gates opened up to a six ft to feed the Musi. Himayatsagar, which until last week saw low inflows, received significant flood prompting officials to lift eight of the 17 crest gates up to four ft.

The copious rain and subsequent inflows resulted in swelling of water level in both reservoirs which had already reached the full tank capacity. According to official statistics released on Wednesday, the level in Osmansagar was 1,789 ft (3.670 tmcft) as against FRL of 1,790 ft (3.900 tmcft).

Similarly, Himayatsagar too reached its capacity, touching 1,761.50 ft (2.521 tmcft), as against FRL of 1,763.50 ft (2.970 tmcft).

Meanwhile, the hide-and-seek showers continued in the catchment areas of both reservoirs. Incessant rain is playing havoc while sun is shining for a moment,but crouching behind clouds again.