Cops arrest 2 for stealing mobiles, 28 phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police arrested two persons involved in mobile theft. Police recovered 28 mobile phones worth Rs 4.5 lakhs from their possession.

Police arrested Katta Naveen and Vittala Raju. Both were involved in five cases reported in SR Nagar, Dundigal and Medchal police stations.

On Friday, the Crime team of SR Nagar police arrested them near Mythrivanam Bus stop, SR Nagar while they were moving under suspicious circumstances.

Police said Naveen identifies the hostel which has no security. Then he enters hostel rooms at night while the roommates were asleep. He steals the mobile phones and flees the scene, then sells them to Raju.

For the past three months, he had been stealing cell phones from selected hostels and bachelors' rooms. Police seized 28 mobile phones from their possession, out of which 25 were identified and different cases were registered at various police stations in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The remaining three phones have yet to be identified. Efforts are ongoing to trace out the remaining cell phone owners.