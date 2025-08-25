Cops arrests man for communally sensitive posts on social media

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes team arrested a 33-year-old man for posting misleading and communally sensitive posts on social media. The content has the potential to lead to public disorder, breach of peace, and heightened communal tensions. According to police, the accused with an intention to create communal tension among different religions, has created photos of sexually explicit content, remixed images of religious beliefs, which were controversial and spreading rumours and blaming his own religion and circulated the posts in social media accounts through fake IDs. Police said on August 23, when the complainant was browsing Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, he noticed certain disturbing morphed images created with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool which contains sexually explicit content, remix images of religious beliefs and circulated on social media platforms.

RG Siva Maruthi, ACP, Cyber Crimes, said that the content was shared through fake user IDs adding derogatory and abusive remarks against one community. More concerningly, the content is sexually explicit, blasphemous and communally sensitive in nature and appears to be deliberately intended to outrage the modesty of one community women, incite hatred or provoke enmity between religious communities. The alleged posts suggest an attempt to create public alarm and disrupt communal harmony, particularly in the Hyderabad City area. Following the complaint, a case has been registered u/sec 67(A) of IT Act & Sec: 196(1), 299 BNS at Cyber Crimes and was arrested and was sent to judicial remand. During the investigation it was found that the accused created social media accounts with fake profiles, which look like other community accounts, and posted them publicly through the said fake social media accounts and circulated them. Believing it to be true, around 1,500 persons turned out to be his followers.