Cops crackdown on tipsy drivers, 385 cases booked in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits and booked cases against 385 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. The special drive, aimed at curbing drunken driving, particularly in the IT corridor, was conducted on Saturday night.

This is the second consecutive weekend that the Cyberabad police conducted a special drive. The drive took place at various locations within Cyberabad limits, resulting in the detention of drivers of 292 two-wheelers, 80 cars, 11 auto-rickshaws, and two heavy vehicles.

According to the police, 182 motorists were caught in the IT corridor alone, the highest number recorded, with four recorded a BAC level of 550 mg/100 ml. The police stated that all those caught would be produced before the court.

Earlier, during a similar drive on the night of June 15, the Cyberabad police apprehended over 349 people for drunk driving. A total of 253 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, 74 four-wheelers, and six heavy vehicle drivers were caught during the Driving Under Influence (DUI) checks.

The Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, D Joel Davis, stated that drunk and unauthorised driving are major causes of road crashes and fatalities in the area. In view of the increasing number of accidents linked to drunk driving, the police have intensified measures against offenders. Furthermore, individuals who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes. The police stated that individuals who engage in driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently cause accidents resulting in fatalities will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 304, Part II of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.