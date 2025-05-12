Live
Cops, GHMC clear stray cattle from streets of Sec’bad
Hyderabad: The North Zone Traffic Police in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed stray cattle from the streets of Secunderabad on Sunday.
The special drive focused around the busy Secunderabad Railway Station area, aims to address persistent complaints from commuters and local residents about the disruption and safety hazards caused by cattle wandering onto major roads.
During the drive, the teams identified cows, bulls, and buffaloes roaming near the railway station. The animals were carefully loaded onto designated vehicles and transported to animal shelters to ensure their safety and well-being.
Traffic ACP Shankar Raju, who supervised the drive, stated that the action was taken in direct response to public grievances about the inconvenience and risk posed by stray cattle to motorists and pedestrians.
He reported that two cows were identified and safely relocated to animal shelters as part of the day’s efforts.