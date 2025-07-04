Cops issue traffic advisory over Cong’s LB Stadium meet today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory detailing diversions and potential congestion points in anticipation of two significant Congress party events scheduled for Friday. These include the inauguration of the bronze statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah at Old PS Saifabad and a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at LB Stadium.

For the inauguration of the bronze statue, traffic approaching Iqbal Minar from the Secretariat will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi, while vehicles from Ravindra Bharathi will be directed towards Telugu Talli Junction, with no access to Old PS Saifabad. Furthermore, traffic originating from Nirankari Junction towards Old PS Saifabad will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and the Old Bridge Lakdikapul. Junctions expected to experience significant congestion include Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, VV Statue, Masabtank Junction, Ravindra Bharathi, and Telugu Talli Junction.

For the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at LB Stadium, traffic will be either stopped or diverted on an ‘as-needed’ basis between 1 PM and 8 PM. Key diversions include traffic from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue being directed towards Nampally, and vehicles from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump being diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI, Abids – Nampally Station Road. Additionally, motorists from Sujatha School Lane heading towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally. Commuters are advised to avoid a wide array of junctions, including VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, Ambedkar Statue, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda

RTC Buses travelling from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should also note a diversion: they should avoid the LB Stadium main gate (in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building) and instead take a diversion at AR Petrol Bunk (Public Gardens)

towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police appeal to all commuters to note these diversions, utilise alternative routes, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. For real-time updates, citizens are advised to follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police on their social media platforms: @facebook.com/HYDTP and @HYDTP (X handle). For travel assistance in case of emergency, the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline can be reached at 9010203626.