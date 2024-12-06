Cops raid firm converting int’l calls to local calls

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Thursday raided a firm at a popular shopping mall in KPHB and caught one person for allegedly concealing the identity of the international callers and converting it to local calls for financial gain.

According to available information, following a complaint from the Department of Telecommunications authorities, the local police raided RB Technologies, a store that was running business in a shopping mall. Police found the staff allegedly converting international calls to local calls in a cyber café setup.

One person was taken into custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the firm had resorted to the illegal activity to make easy money, said a senior officer. However, police have denied any connections with terrorist or suspected modules. All possible angles are being probed.