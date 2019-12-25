Corporator Fahad Bin Samad Abdat inspects works in Uppuguda

Uppuguda: AIMIM senior leader and former Corporator Samad Bin Abdat along with Uppuguda division Corporator Fahad Bin Samad Abdat inspected several civic works under Uppuguda division.

According to Fahad Abdat, they inspected the graveyard Compound wall to Masjid-e-Hassa which was constructed recently at Gulshan Iqbal Colony under Uppuguda division. They also visited the site of new CC road which was sanctioned with the amount of Rs 10 lakhs in Naseeb Nagar, whose works will begin on Tuesday.

He said that the new VDCC road was also sanctioned with the amount of Rs 50 lakhs near the new GHMC's Charminar Zonal office building, the works were handed over to the contractor and soon the works will taken up, said Fahad.