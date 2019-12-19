Corporator Gandham Jyotsna Nageshwara Rao conducts Ayyappa Padi Puja in Indiranagar

Ramanthapur: Ayyappa Padi Puja was organised with devotion at the home of corporator Gandham Jyotsna Nageshwara Rao, in Indiranagar on Thursday.

Wife of city mayor Bonthu Sridevi, corporator of Chilukanagar Saraswathi Sadananda, Nacharam corporator Shanthi and swamis were present.