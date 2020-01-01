Corporator Janakirama Raju distributes saplings on his birthday

Hydernagar: The birthday celebrations of local Corporator Janakirama Raju were organised on a grand scale in Jalvayu Vihar Colony community hall. Vedic pundits blessed the couple and accorded them a 'Purna Kumbham' welcome. The Rajus cut the birthday cake and distributed saplings and jute bags to those who attended the function.

To mark the celebration and accepting the green challenge, the couple planted saplings on the premises of the hall. Addressing the gathering, the corporator stated that it was a matter of pleasure to celebrate his birthday on the New Year day and also to plant sapling as part of the green challenge.

'it is everyone's responsibility to protect the environment' he said adding 'say no to plastic bags and yes to jute bags' ('Plastic Bags Vaddu, Jute Bagse Muddu'). Raju cautioned that there was a danger of the plastic-users getting afflicted with cancer.

Accepting Raju's challenge, Corporators Meka Ramesh and Saibaba planted saplings on the hall premises. Among those present were Corporator Pujita Jagdish Goud, TRS leaders Venkatesh Goud, Sai Baba, Kilari Manohar, besides party activists.