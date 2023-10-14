Counselling session held by SHE Team

Hyderabad: Counselling sessions were conducted for 488 persons who were caught red-handed by the SHE Team in crowded areas during the Ganesh festival.

The sessions are conducted on Friday at the Old Commissionerate Office, in Basheerbagh for the respondents and their parents with the help of expert psychologists and counsellors to sensitise them towards respecting women and to guide them in a proper way to come up in life.

The counselling session was conducted for 190 respondents, who were caught creating a nuisance, and teasing women in public places, which included 19 minors, 171 majors along with their guardians and parents- 103, a total of 293 members by Geetha Challa, Expert Psychologist and her Team consisting nine other counsellors.