Country in need of Modi’s leadership again, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy had said that PM Narendra Modi coming to power for the third time is certain; the country needs it.

Addressing a series of meetings during the Bhagya Lakshmi cluster of ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Secundrabad, Addagutta, Tarnaka and Warasiguda and interacting with disabled, he said, "Modi government has been relentlessly working for benefit of all for nine and half years." He recalled GO rechristening disabled as Divyangs.

Reddy said reservations for Divyangs have been increased from three to four%; the disabled pension with their long struggle in the past has resulted in Modi standing for their welfare.

Referring to ensuing LS elections--to be held in the first week of April--he said the governance delivery Modi for the past nine and half years ensured a corruption-free, peace and security for people, besides welfare for weak and vulnerable. The country needed to continue efforts and initiatives rolled out under Modi's leadership. Against this backdrop, the party has taken up the yatra to sensitise people to explain the Modi government initiatives, vote for country, future of their children and welfare of the poor.

He recalled that Modi's leadership steered the country through difficult times like Covid and put down with an iron hand the ISI activities by Pak-supported terrorists in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other places. "The country has not only been praised by the world, but also emerged as leader; all surveys indicate Modi standing on the top in popularity among people."

Reddy said the Congress regime had earned the dubious distinction of amassing Rs. 12 lakh crore with coal and 2G scams. On the other hand none could dare point a finger at Modi alleging corruption. ‘It is in interest of people and country and future generations that Modi should be blessed and brought back to power.