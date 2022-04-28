Country needs a leader who can make 'Mera Bharat Mahan': KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that the country needs a leader who can make 'Mera Bharat Mahan', TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Telangana would provide such a leader.

Proposing the resolution on 'TRS should play a key role in the national politics for the benefit of the country' at the party's plenary at HICC, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central policies.

Rao said the country needs a visionary leader, but not a 'divisionary' leader; the leader should bring changes in the lives of people. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, with his dynamism, has shown a path of development to the State. Rao stated that the founder of Telugu Desam NT Rama Rao created history by forming a party; KCR had created both history and also geography by achieving Telangana.

KTR said the PM introduced 'Kisan Samman' based on the Telangana's Rythu Bandhu. "Modi says Har Ghar Jal, but we already have water connections to all households; we are contributing to the growth of sick States in the country. We are literally punching double out weight," quipped Rao.

The TRS leader dubbed Modi a 'Rythu Virodhi'. He referred the Gujarat model as 'Golmal model'. He was critical of Modi's decisions of demonetisation. "The BJP government promised to double the income of farmers, but it increased their problems. He says 'Har Ghar Jal' but he made 'Har Ghar Jahar', he talks of 'desh bhakti' but he has 'Vidvesh bhakti'. He gives a call 'vocal for local' but his plans are 'becho India'. Earlier, it was said 'Modi hai toh Mumkin' hai, but now it is 'Modi hai toh mushkil hai'," commented Rao.

The TRS leader condemned the violence during the Ramanavami processions. "Which god has asked to carry swords in the procession? Still how many years the country should be a developing nation," he said, adding the country needs a Growth India 'sarkar' but not a double-engine sarkar.

Supporting the resolution, Minister G Jagadish Reddy India was now a backward country. He said time has come to look towards Delhi; CM KCR is the force. He said the Congress lacks a leader who can run the party; how it can run the country, Reddy asked.