Court summons to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy

Nampally: A city civil court dealing with peoples' representative cases on Monday issued summons to Telangana State Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and also State Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and senior Telangana leaders K Srihar and T Devender Goud, in connection with pending case.

All of them were asked to appear before the court on March 4. Cases were booked against all the leaders for conducting a big darna and and created law and order problem in 2005.

They were senior leaders in the TDP when the incident happened. The speaker, Dayakar and Srihari joined TRS and Devender Goud was maintaining distance from active politics in the recent months.