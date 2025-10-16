Live
CP V.C. Sajjanar Warns Against Diwali Online Scams: Stay Safe from Festive Frauds
By speaking out , Sajjanar aims to raise awareness and protect citizens from losing money this Diwali season.
Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar today issued a public warning to citizens ahead of Diwali: fraudsters are stepping up online scams, especially targeting festive shoppers with fake apps, websites, and too-good-to-be-true offers.
“Don’t fall prey this festive season,” Sajjanar cautioned. “Verify before you buy.”
Fraud Threats Rising During Diwali
- Scammers are using several tricks to cheat buyers:
- Fake e‑commerce platforms and APKs (mobile apps) that mimic real ones
- Phishing pages and fake payment gateways demanding card or banking info
- Messages promising gifts or “exclusive rewards” asking for upfront payments
- Social media ads with huge discounts that never deliver products
Real Hyderabad Cases
Two recent cases highlight the problem:
In Secunderabad, a woman lost ₹1.4 lakh to fraudsters posing as a gift‑offer site.
In Azampura, a man lost over ₹1 lakh after installing a malicious APK sent by a fake support number.
Safety Tips from the Commissioner
Sajjanar asked the public to:
- Avoid installing apps or APKs from unknown sources
- Shop only from trusted, verified platforms
- Never share OTPs, PINs, or card info on unverified links
- Ignore “winning gifts” messages or unknown reward offers
- Turn on two‑factor authentication (2FA) for their accounts
- Report suspicious activity without delay via 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in
By speaking out directly, Sajjanar aims to raise awareness and protect citizens from losing money this Diwali season.
