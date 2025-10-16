CP V.C. Sajjanar Warns Against Diwali Online Scams: Stay Safe from Festive Frauds

Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar today issued a public warning to citizens ahead of Diwali: fraudsters are stepping up online scams, especially targeting festive shoppers with fake apps, websites, and too-good-to-be-true offers.

“Don’t fall prey this festive season,” Sajjanar cautioned. “Verify before you buy.”

Fraud Threats Rising During Diwali

Scammers are using several tricks to cheat buyers:

Fake e‑commerce platforms and APKs (mobile apps) that mimic real ones

Phishing pages and fake payment gateways demanding card or banking info

Messages promising gifts or “exclusive rewards” asking for upfront payments

Social media ads with huge discounts that never deliver products

Real Hyderabad Cases

Two recent cases highlight the problem:

In Secunderabad, a woman lost ₹1.4 lakh to fraudsters posing as a gift‑offer site.

In Azampura, a man lost over ₹1 lakh after installing a malicious APK sent by a fake support number.

Safety Tips from the Commissioner

Sajjanar asked the public to:

Avoid installing apps or APKs from unknown sources

Shop only from trusted, verified platforms

Never share OTPs, PINs, or card info on unverified links

Ignore “winning gifts” messages or unknown reward offers

Turn on two‑factor authentication (2FA) for their accounts

Report suspicious activity without delay via 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in

By speaking out directly, Sajjanar aims to raise awareness and protect citizens from losing money this Diwali season.

#ThinkBeforeYouClick



Stay alert this festive season! 🎆



Cyber fraudsters are creating fake shopping sites, phishing links & malicious apps offering unbelievable Diwali discounts on gadgets and gifts.



Don’t fall prey — verify before you buy!



🛡️ Stay cyber safe. Stay… pic.twitter.com/hSEgS8zEQ2 — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) October 15, 2025











