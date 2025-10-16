  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CP V.C. Sajjanar Warns Against Diwali Online Scams: Stay Safe from Festive Frauds

CP V.C. Sajjanar Warns Against Diwali Online Scams: Stay Safe from Festive Frauds
x
Highlights

By speaking out , Sajjanar aims to raise awareness and protect citizens from losing money this Diwali season.

Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar today issued a public warning to citizens ahead of Diwali: fraudsters are stepping up online scams, especially targeting festive shoppers with fake apps, websites, and too-good-to-be-true offers.

“Don’t fall prey this festive season,” Sajjanar cautioned. “Verify before you buy.”

Fraud Threats Rising During Diwali

  • Scammers are using several tricks to cheat buyers:
  • Fake e‑commerce platforms and APKs (mobile apps) that mimic real ones
  • Phishing pages and fake payment gateways demanding card or banking info
  • Messages promising gifts or “exclusive rewards” asking for upfront payments
  • Social media ads with huge discounts that never deliver products

Real Hyderabad Cases

Two recent cases highlight the problem:

In Secunderabad, a woman lost ₹1.4 lakh to fraudsters posing as a gift‑offer site.

In Azampura, a man lost over ₹1 lakh after installing a malicious APK sent by a fake support number.

Safety Tips from the Commissioner

Sajjanar asked the public to:

  • Avoid installing apps or APKs from unknown sources
  • Shop only from trusted, verified platforms
  • Never share OTPs, PINs, or card info on unverified links
  • Ignore “winning gifts” messages or unknown reward offers
  • Turn on two‑factor authentication (2FA) for their accounts
  • Report suspicious activity without delay via 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in

By speaking out directly, Sajjanar aims to raise awareness and protect citizens from losing money this Diwali season.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick