CPI appeals for spl cell to help Indian students in trouble abroad

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India national secretary K Narayana on Tuesday appealed to the Central and State governments to support Vennela, who had recently met with an accident, and her family who hail from Station Ghanpur in Warangal district.

“Students from India, especially from the two Telugu states are going abroad for higher education. Most of them are going to America, followed by Canada, Germany, Australia and other countries. Whether they go to study or work, they get an insurance claim. But most of the people who do part-time jobs after completing their studies and looking for another job are having accidents there. Those who suffer accident without insurance are facing a lot of difficulties. Recently, we have written letters to the Prime Minister and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding this matter, as the Government of India should take the initiative and set up a cell with the officers to protect the Indian students who are in trouble abroad, said the CPI secretary.

The girl Vennela from Station Ghanpur of Warangal district met with an accident and has been in coma for the last two months. It will be better if the government looks after her, he added.