Crook creates Facebook account in CP’s name

Hyderabad: HyderabadPolice Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has issued a stern warning to citizens after cybercriminals created fake Facebook profile impersonating him and cheated one of his friends of Rs 20,000. The fraudsters sent distress messages to CP’s contacts, claiming the Commissioner was in trouble and urgently needed money, thereby duping the victim into transferring funds to their account.

Commissioner Sajjanar clarified that he operates only one official Facebook page and cautioned the public to ignore and report any other accounts using his name. He urged citizens to verify any such requests by directly contacting the person involved before sending money or sharing information. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Team, working closely with Meta, has begun efforts to track and remove these fake profiles.

He advised the public to be vigilant against online impersonation scams and to immediately block and report suspicious messages, links, or calls. Victims of such frauds are encouraged to file complaints with the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or through the cybercrime portal. The Commissioner emphasised that staying alert and verifying requests can prevent financial loss and protect against sophisticated cyber scams. This incident highlights the growing menace of online impersonation fraud, targeting public figures and citizens alike, and underlines the importance of cyber awareness and caution in digital interactions.