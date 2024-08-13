Live
CS holds review meet for V-P visit on Aug 16-17
Hyderabad: Authorities have geared up for the upcoming visit of Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankar on August 16 and 17. In the wake of the Vice...
Hyderabad: Authorities have geared up for the upcoming visit of Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankar on August 16 and 17. In the wake of the Vice President’s two-day visit to Hyderabad, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review meeting in the Secretariat.
She instructed the officials to ensure proper coordination is maintained between different departments to make Dhankar’s visit a fruitful one. She instructed the officials of departments including health, R&B, and power to ensure quality provision of medical assistance, complete re-carpeting of roads, and unhindered power supply in the area of his stay during these two days.
