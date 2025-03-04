CS Santhi Kumari directs Collectors to ensure adequate irrigation

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday directed the district collectors to provide adequate irrigation water for Rabi crop cultivation in the state.

The Chief Secretary had a video conference held with all district collectors from the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday. They reviewed the Rabi season crop cultivation, the performance of residential schools, and the programs undertaken to eliminate single-use plastic.

She said that despite the increase in net cultivation area compared to last year, the availability of water in water resources is very comfortable and she suggested that precautions be taken to take good care of the Rabi season. She said that power and water supply should be carefully coordinated in the next ten days. She said that the current situation in power supply was comfortable.

The CS directed that Mandal level teams should be formed to identify local problems in the district and solve them, and district collectors should monitor so that there was effective management at the field level.

The CS advised the officials to make the farmers aware that the state has adequate water reserves and power supply. After visiting the welfare hostels in the state, the CS expressed happiness over the good results in resolving the problems of food and other infrastructure and congratulated the district collectors.

He said that the best methods should be chosen to provide better facilities to the students. The CS asked the collectors to prepare a timely action plan to create awareness among the people on the elimination of single-use plastic.