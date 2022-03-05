Customs officials seize Rs 61.72 lakh worth gold from passenger at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has seized 1144 grams of gold from passenger on Saturday.



The passenger who arrived from Dubai concealed the gold in his underpants. The officials who noticed the gold at the security check, inquired the passenger and found the gold. They found 1144 grams of gold which is estimated to be of Rs 61.72 lakh worth.

They arrested the passenger and sent for questioning. A case of gold-smuggling was filed against him.