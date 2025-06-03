Live
Cyberabad Commissionerate marks June 2 celebrations with gusto
Hyderabad: The 11th Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated with utmost enthusiasm on June 2 at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The event commenced with the National Flag being unfurled by Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The Commissioner also received the Guard of Honour from the Parade Commander.
On this occasion, the commissioner emphasised the importance of collective effort in building a strong and progressive Telangana. He called upon all personnel to serve with unity, dedication, and renewed energy. “By giving our best in every role, we can make a meaningful impact and uphold the true spirit of service,” he stated. He concluded by extending his best wishes to all, saying, “I hope you achieve great success in your career.”
Cyberabad Joint CP Traffic Dr Gajarao Bhupal, DCPs Dr Vineeth G (Madhapur), Koti Reddy (Medchal), Suresh Kumar (Balanagar), Ch Srinivas (Rajendranagar), B Rajesh (Shamshabad), EOW DCP K Prasad, Crimes DCP LC Naik, SB DCP Sai Sri, and ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, ministerial staff, and other personnel were present.