Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with the Cyberabad Traffic Police, organised a cluster meeting with IT and ITES companies in the Phoenix Infocity area of Gachibowli and Sattva Knowledge City in Raidurgam on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Cyberabad. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss effective strategies for traffic de-congestion in the bustling IT corridor.

Joel Davis and Ramesh Kaza, the SCSC general secretary, along with officers from Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC, outlined their initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow in the IT hub. They emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and corporate entities to address the growing traffic challenges.

The key points discussed at the meeting include the staggered work schedules. The traffic police urged the companies to consider implementing staggered work schedules for their employees. ‘By spreading out the rush hour traffic, congestion during the peak hours can be significantly reduced’.

The deployment of traffic marshals is to enhance traffic management. The SCSC has provided 50 traffic marshals, while Raheja Mind Space has contributed an additional 30 traffic marshals. The trained personnel will assist in regulating traffic flow and ensuring smoother movement within the IT campuses.

Another point discussed was carpooling. The meeting emphasised the importance of carpooling to reduce traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable commuting practices.

It discussed the implementation of a centralised transport system to streamline public transportation, improve efficiency, and enhance connectivity across different regions. It highlighted the need for regular crisis management drills to ensure preparedness and effective response during emergencies.

The collaborative efforts between the Cyberabad Traffic Police, SCSC, and IT/ITES companies aim to create a more efficient and sustainable traffic system in the IT corridor. By implementing these strategies, the goal is to enhance the overall commuting experience for both employees and residents alike.