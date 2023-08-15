Cyberabad CP unfurl National Flag

Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrations were held in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra unfurled the national flag commemorating the freedom fighters.

Speaking on this occasion, commissioner wished all the staff and people a happy Independence Day.









He said that today we all live free and independent because of the sacrifice of many great men.



The sacrifices of great people should be inspired continuously and move forward.









Police should be dedicated to law and order, national integrity and public service. Police officers should strive for racial integrity and peace in the society and step towards a better society.



Commissioner said that Cyberabad policemen are pioneers in providing peace and order to the people and providing better services.









Cyberabad Additional CP Admin Avinash Mahanty, IPS., Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayan Naik, IPS., DCP Admin Yogesh Gautam, IPS., DCP Traffic Harshavardhan, IPS., Cyber ​​Crime DCP Ritiraj, IPS., Women & Child Safety Wing DCP Nithika Pant, IPS., DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, RIs, section staff, other police personnel, and ministerial staff were also present.

