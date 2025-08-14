Cyberabad cybercrime cracks 7 cases in week; nabs 10 from various states

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police successfully detected seven cybercrime cases in a week and arrested ten people across multiple states in the country. The investigation revealed the pan-India spread of cybercriminal networks, with offenders from different states.

According to the Cybercrime department, of the total ten arrests, seven were linked to trading fraud, two to ‘smishing’ (phishing via SMS), and one to business fraud. The cases were detected between August 5 and August 11. Cybercrime successfully processed and obtained 115 refund orders in 20 cases from court, amounting to Rs 60,33,819 to be refunded to the victims.

Police seized 15 mobile phones, cheque books, a SIM card, a debit card, a PAN card, and proprietorship stamps from the accused persons.

Cyberabad Cyber Crime police have urged citizens to be cautious of investment and trading scams that promise high returns. They advise verifying financial transactions before transferring money and being sceptical of urgent demands for money or personal information such as Aadhaar numbers, bank account numbers, or OTPs.

Citizens should always verify the source of communication and confirm information with concerned authorities or institutions. They are advised to block and report any suspicious numbers, especially when they demand money or personal information. To be cautious of links received through messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or email, they should report cyber fraud immediately by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in. For further updates, citizens can follow the Cyberabad Police’s official communication channels.