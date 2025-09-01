Cyberabad police apprehend 319 in weekend drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 319 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during a weekend crackdown across multiple locations under the Cyberabad police Commissionerate. The focused campaign saw police teams deputed to keep a check on drunk driving, with all offenders set to be produced before a court. During the drive, police nabbed 245 two-wheelers, 12 three-wheelers, 58 four-wheelers, and four heavy vehicles. According to police, 289 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 23 had levels from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and seven had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The Miyapur zone reported the highest number of cases with 41, followed by Shadnagar (38), with 32 cases each in Shamshabad and Rajendranagar, and 29 in Chevella. Meanwhile, in the last week of August, 217 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts. Of these, 205 people were penalised with fines, and 12 were sentenced to jail for periods ranging from one to four days. Additionally, 12 persons were assigned social service as part of their penalty.

The Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. They warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, with a maximum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.