Cyberabad police intensify campaign against drunk driving, nab 454

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have intensified their campaign against drunk driving, apprehending a total of 454 individuals during a special enforcement drive conducted over the weekend.

The large-scale operation across the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits saw the police nab 372 two-wheeler riders, 22 three-wheeler drivers, 57 four-wheeler drivers, and 3 heavy vehicle drivers.

According to police data, 268 of the offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. A further 169 offenders recorded BAC levels between 101 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, while 17 individuals were found to have alarmingly high levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml. All those caught will be produced before the Court.

The highest number of offenders, 169, were from the 21-30 age group, closely followed by 168 from the 31-40 age bracket. Another 80 offenders were aged between 41 and 50 years, and nine persons caught were between the ages of 18 and 20.

The Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. They warned that any individual found driving in an inebriated condition who causes a fatal accident will now be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment, along with a fine. The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged all citizens to drive responsibly and prioritise road safety for everyone.