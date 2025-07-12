Damodar tells docs to discharge patients only after complete recovery

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday asked the doctors to discharge the patients of adulterated toddy incident only after they get fully recovered.

The Health Minister inquired about the health condition of the victims who were receiving treatment at NIMS and Gandhi Hospitals after drinking adulterated toddy. The minister, who is on a tour of Nagarkurnool district, talked to the NIMS and Gandhi doctors and senior health department officials over the phone.

The doctors explained the condition of the patients to the minister. Officials told the minister that 35 people were currently receiving treatment at NIMS and 18 at Gandhi. NIMS Director Dr N Beerappa revealed that five of the 35 people at NIMS were being discharged on Friday. He explained that the treatment of the remaining 30 people was continuing.

Doctors said that four of the 18 people at Gandhi are on dialysis. The doctors explained that the condition of the remaining 14 patients was stable.

The minister advised the officials and doctors to provide better treatment to all the patients. They were ordered to remain in the hospitals until they fully recover and then be discharged.