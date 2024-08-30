Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
Dance programme on Annamayya poetry tomorrow
Tamrapatra, a unique classical dance based on the exquisite poetry of Telugu saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, is to be presented by five leading dancers at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Tamrapatra, a unique classical dance based on the exquisite poetry of Telugu saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, is to be presented by five leading dancers at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday.
The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Shankarananda Kalakshetra, in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, is presenting Tamrapatra Live – a unique classical dance feature based exclusively on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya. It will be presented by five of India’s leading dancers – Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Vaibhav Arekar, across the styles of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam, at 7 pm on Saturday at Ravindra Bharathi. Entry to the programme is free.