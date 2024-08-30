Dance programme on Annamayya poetry tomorrow

Hyderabad: Tamrapatra, a unique classical dance based on the exquisite poetry of Telugu saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, is to be presented by five leading dancers at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Shankarananda Kalakshetra, in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, is presenting Tamrapatra Live – a unique classical dance feature based exclusively on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya. It will be presented by five of India’s leading dancers – Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Vaibhav Arekar, across the styles of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam, at 7 pm on Saturday at Ravindra Bharathi. Entry to the programme is free.