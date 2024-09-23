Deal inked with SCR to recycle plastic waste at 3 more railway stations

Hyderabad: ScrapQ signed a new agreement with South Central Railway on Saturday to manage and recycle plastic waste generated by passengers at three additional railway stations. This initiative aims to enhance environmental protection by efficiently processing plastic waste collected at stations and converting it into new products.

ScrapQ CEO Venkat Sunkari stated that this initiative will significantly reduce plastic waste at railway stations and promote environmental sustainability. For the past seven years, ScrapQ has been dedicated to environmental protection through its outstanding waste management services. The company previously established agreements to collect and recycle plastic waste at Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur railway stations and is now expanding its efforts to Kachiguda, Nizamabad, and Kurnool railway stations. “Our collaboration with railway authorities is essential for achieving our environmental objectives. This agreement will allow us to effectively recycle not only the plastic waste generated by passengers but also the cotton boxes used at railway station stalls and over 150 other types of recyclable materials related to railways,” he added. ScrapQ remains committed to advancing environmental protection through these comprehensive recycling efforts, benefiting both the community and the environment.