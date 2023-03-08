Dearth of washrooms at RTA offices piques women visitors

Lack of toilets and other basic facilities in Road Transport Authority offices has been bringing huge inconvenience to women applicants visiting the office for driving license, vehicle registration, and other services. The RTA offices witness heavy rush on a daily basis with hundreds of applicants visiting the RTAs'for various services to get their transport related work done. But, the women who visit the RTA face inconvenience as there are no separate washrooms for them nor there is a separate que arranged for them.





According to the women applicants visiting the RTA, it is inconvenient for them to use the same washrooms. "We feel very offended when we are inside the washroom and some male knocks on the door," said Arti Kumari, a women applicant at Kondapur RTA office.





Apart from having separate washrooms for women, it is also observed that most of the RTA offices do not have washrooms for visitorswho are then forced to use the use public toilets or GHMC washrooms. The applicants at RTA wait for hours to get their work done, and no washrooms for the visitors is a major issue which needs to be addressed. "Moreover, people suffering from diabetes are the worst sufferers as they have to go for nature's call frequently," said another woman.





Telangana State Auto and Motor Vehicle Association General secretary, M Dayanand said that there are 11 RTA offices in twin cities and none of them provides a separate washroom for the women. Moreover, there are no other basic facilities including separate queues for them, seating facilities and various other facilities.





He said "Each year the State government celebrates International Women's Day but what facilities are provided for women. One of the highest revenue generating departments which is the transport department has no separate washroom and other basic facilities for women visiting the office," he rued, and added that in few RTAs there are no washroom for visitors."





Dayanand said that the women visiting the office have been facing difficulties as they were forced to stand in long queues with men as almost all RTA offices do not have a separate queue for women. There are also no seating arrangements for women or senior citizens.





"Khairtabad RTA which is one of the major RTA offices in the city and the main headquarters of RTA department lacks a separate washroom and other facilities," he added.However, most of the RTA offices are on main roads running in a small space and there is no space even to provide such a facility. "Offices in Moosarambagh, Tolichowki, Bandlaguda, Kukatpally, Medchal, Ranga Reddy are running in a small space. Forget about separate washrooms, there is no washroom for the visitors," he pointed out.















