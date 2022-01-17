Deccan Heritage Academy urges govt to conserve Club's building

Hyderabad: The Deccan Heritage Academy (DHA) chairman, M Vedakumar, has expressed shock over the massive fire mishap at Secunderabad Club. As a civil engineer and a heritage conservationist besides an urban planner, he requested the Club's managing committee to restore it to its previous glory, and also the State government to take steps to conserve the heritage building. He said trees which were affected by fire needed to be taken care of immediately.

Vedakumar said that the Club, established in 1878, has its unique qualities, antique collection and facilities. The Salar Jung I, Mir Turab Ali Khan, who served as the prime minister of the Nizam, used to stay there during his hunting trips. Some trees on the Club's premises were over 100 years old and still proudly are home to a variety of birds, making the Club an oasis of calm in middle of the hustle-bustle of busy city, he said.