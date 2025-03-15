Delimitation bogey a conspiracy against SC, ST and women reservations: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has criticised the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for organising a joint meeting on delimitation, calling it a conspiracy against the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women. BJP MP and Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman addressed the media on Friday, stating that delimitation is a constitutional process outlined in Articles 81 and 82. It is required to be conducted every 20 years to keep pace with the growing population.

However, he noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi froze the process through the 42nd Amendment in 1971, and this freeze is effective until 2026. According to Dr Laxman, delimitation occurs only after population censuses are completed. The implementation of women’s reservations will also depend on these census results, which will lead to an increase in seats for SC and ST representatives.

He criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin’s demand to freeze delimitation for another 50 years, arguing that it would hinder the rightful representation of SC, ST, and women in the legislature.

Dr Laxman further pointed out that it was the Congress government that irresponsibly implemented family planning policies, misusing its power at the time. He accused the Congress and DMK of politicising the delimitation process, which he emphasised is constitutional.

He reminded of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances that no parliamentary seats in Southern states would be reduced; instead, they would be increased on a pro-rata basis.

He claimed that the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is facing discontent from the public due to its alleged involvement in a liquor scam and its failure to fulfil electoral promises over the past 10 years. He suggested that the people of Tamil Nadu are eager for a change in leadership.

Dr Laxman alleged that the DMK is seeking help from political parties that have been rejected by the electorate in Southern states, following directions from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, to exploit regional sentiments for their political gain.

He argued that the Congress has attempted to thrive on caste and minority appeasement politics over the last three parliamentary elections but has not succeeded. Under the DMK’s umbrella, Congress, known for its connections to divisive and communal forces like Khalistan, is now trying to evoke regional passions, which he views as a strategic alliance with the BRS, despite their previous portrayal as rivals.

In Southern states, Dr Laxman mentioned that the NDA is ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. In Karnataka, the BJP is in opposition, and he asserted that the people are dissatisfied with the ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and are yearning for change.

He said that the BJP has emerged as a strong alternative in Telangana, gaining 35 per cent of the vote and securing eight parliamentary seats shortly after the Congress came to power there.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has independently garnered a 11 per cent vote share. Dr Laxman asserted that the Congress and BRS are unable to stop the BJP’s growth and are now aligning with the DMK. However, he expressed confidence that the people of the South were discerning enough to understand the intentions of these parties.

Demanding CM Revanth to first call for an all-party meeting on the delivery of Congress party’s electoral promises, Dr Laxman said that people of the Southern states would teach a lesson to the political parties conspiring to stoke regional passions for their political ends.