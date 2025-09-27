Deluge in Deccan: Hyd’bad grinds to a halt on Friday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to be battered by torrential rains as a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for very heavy rainfall until Sunday. The downpour has brought the city to a standstill, with widespread flooding and traffic gridlock paralysing daily life. In response, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has evacuated 55 residents from vulnerable localities, relocating them to safer shelters.

The heavy rains, which have been lashing the city since Thursday night, have caused significant distress, particularly for families in low-lying areas who endured a sleepless night as their neighbourhoods were inundated. The subsequent Friday morning commute was a harrowing ordeal for many, especially those working in the city’s IT corridors, as severe waterlogging turned major thoroughfares into virtual rivers. This led to immense traffic congestion, forcing many commuters to seek refuge in Metro Rail stations, which were packed with office-goers and the general public alike.

City authorities, including the GHMC, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HYDRAA), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), have deployed teams to clear blocked drains and manage traffic at key junctions. The extensive list of affected areas spans from Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar to the IT hubs of Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Manikonda, with severe traffic snarls reported across all these localities during peak hours.

The impact of the flooding was also felt at Koti ENT Hospital, where nearly three feet of water entered the premises, disrupting services. Overflowing drains brought in silt, creating mounds of sand inside the hospital, which staff and patients struggled to manage.

Further compounding the crisis, the release of surplus water from the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs has led to the inundation of low-lying areas along the Musi River. The neighbourhoods of Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar, and Shanker Nagar were particularly affected, and families residing there were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities have closed the Jiyaguda road and the lower bridges at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh to prevent vehicles from entering. Traffic police have also placed barricades at Moosarambagh and Puranapul bridges as a preventive measure.

In a swift response, the GHMC evacuated 55 residents from flood-prone spots near the Shivaji Bridge and Bhoo Laxmi Temple. These individuals, including families and daily wage earners, have been provided with temporary shelter, food, and medical assistance at the Gode-ki-khabar GHMC Community Hall. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan is personally monitoring the situation, directing officials to remain on high alert.

On Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to be fully prepared to handle the situation, urging the GHMC and other civic agencies to swiftly resolve waterlogging and traffic issues. As of 9 pm, the Telangana Development Planning Society reported that Barkas Chandrayangutta received the highest rainfall with 60.8 mm, followed by Indiranagar comm hall with 56.8 mm and GHMC Zonal Office Charminar with 51.3 mm.

Looking ahead, the Met Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms, with gusty winds of 40 to 50 KMPH, for Friday and Saturday. This is expected to cause further water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas. The Cyberabad police have advised IT companies to consider implementing a work-from-home policy for their employees to mitigate traffic congestion. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official weather bulletins.