Dept orders thorough probe into city tragedy

Hyderabad: State Energy department ordered a thorough probe into the tragic incident of electrocution which claimed 6 lives at Ramantapur in the city on Sunday late night.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Farooqui visited the spot and enquired about the details of the incident. The officials explained to the CMD that the cable wires that were lying idle connecting two buildings broke and slipped over the 11 KV overhead line and hit the chariot made of iron frame.

The incident took place due to the transmission of electricity through the copper wire in that cable. The officials reached the spot immediately after the incident and examined the reasons for the accident. The officials said that there was no negligence on the part of the electricity officials in this incident.

The preliminary investigation said that cable wire installed connecting the buildings was the main reason for this incident. Habsiguda Superintending Engineer Pratima Shome has been asked to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.