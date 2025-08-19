Live
- HYDRAA readies to take up study of floodwater diversion from Ameerpet
- India's GDP growth projected at 6.7 pc in Q1 FY26, urban consumption to rise: Report
- BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, 1.3% From Issue Price
- Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
- TCA sees key role of KTR, Kavitha in HCA misdeeds
- Contractors stage flash protest at Deputy CM’s office in Sectt
- LS adjourned briefly amid din over voter roll revision, Speaker announces full language interpretation rollout
- Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surpasses ₹200 Crore in 5 Days, Faces First Drop on Monday
- New tunnel road to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover: Shivakumar
Dept orders thorough probe into city tragedy
Hyderabad: State Energy department ordered a thorough probe into the tragic incident of electrocution which claimed 6 lives at Ramantapur in the city...
Hyderabad: State Energy department ordered a thorough probe into the tragic incident of electrocution which claimed 6 lives at Ramantapur in the city on Sunday late night.
TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Farooqui visited the spot and enquired about the details of the incident. The officials explained to the CMD that the cable wires that were lying idle connecting two buildings broke and slipped over the 11 KV overhead line and hit the chariot made of iron frame.
The incident took place due to the transmission of electricity through the copper wire in that cable. The officials reached the spot immediately after the incident and examined the reasons for the accident. The officials said that there was no negligence on the part of the electricity officials in this incident.
The preliminary investigation said that cable wire installed connecting the buildings was the main reason for this incident. Habsiguda Superintending Engineer Pratima Shome has been asked to conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.