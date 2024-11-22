Design conclave held at T-Hub

Hyderabad: The 8 Matrix Design Conclave was held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, the world’s largest innovation campus, on Thursday.

Raj Sawankar, founder and CEO of 8 Matrix Design Conclave, highlighted that the conclave served as an excellent platform to showcase creativity and achieve breakthroughs in the design field. He emphasised the importance of design in various aspects of daily life and explained how this event enabled in-depth discussions with design experts from multiple domains.

Math T-Hub CEO Rahul Paith noted that the future of the design industry is extremely bright and congratulated both the organisation and all the attendees. TASK CEO Srikant Sinha remarked that design thinking will dominate the coming years, and Telangana is set to lead in this field once again. He also stressed the need to conduct such events in colleges, enabling students to explore fields beyond traditional areas like engineering and medicine. EvolSkills CEO Soumya Ravula was also present.