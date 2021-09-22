Development of nalas to prevent inundation: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the government was taking up nala development and expansion with a comprehensive programme to avoid flood-like situation in the city.

He held a meeting on nala development and expansion. During the meet he reviewed the comprehensive programme which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials came up with to prevent inundation.

Rao stated that there was a need to strengthen the old nalas and sewer system, keeping in view rapid urbanization. The government will take care of the poor, who are affected by nala expansion and also consider allocation of double bedroom houses to those affected based on their eligibility.

The minister told officials that the government wants to take up the work in a well-planned manner to ensure no citizen faces inconvenience.

KTR stated that the government would also come up with a law, if needed, for the development and expansion of nalas and lakes in the city.

The GHMC zonal commissioners submitted a detailed report to the minister on work taken up, which includes clearing obstacles in nalas, expansion, construction of retaining walls.

The minister directed officials to take up these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme. He asked them to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Mothe, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar were present.