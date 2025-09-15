Devout Muslims take out grand Milad-un-Nabi procession in city

Hyderabad: Thousands of Muslims on foot, bikes and cars took out a grand Milad-un-Nabi Peace procession amid tight security on Sunday, marking the 1,500th birth anniversary of the last messenger Prophet Mohammed. The procession was postponed in a gesture aimed at peaceful celebrations of both festivals in Hyderabad.

Among Muslims, the Milad celebrations were observed for the entire month of Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, and they took a grand procession on the 12th day. It was originally scheduled on September 5, which overlapped with Ganesh immersion on the next day.With mutual respect and unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, the day was celebrated on Sunday.

To mark the 1,500thbirth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, the Markaz-e-Milad Juloos Committee, said that the year-long events were planned. The celebrations started on Saturday night and on Sunday, several Islamic organisations held peaceful rallies. On this occasion, people distributed sweets, snacks, juices and water among others, besides distribution of food.

A festive mood has been observed among the Muslims celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, with religious zeal to manifest reverence, respect and commitment to the teachings of the last Prophet who was sent as a blessing for the entire universe and humanity.

On September 5, the Muslims celebrated Eid in a low-key manner, and on September 14, various Milad processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of Hyderabad. A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the day with full religious enthusiasm.

Several thousands of Muslims, especially youngsters, participated in the Milad rally taken out in the Old City by the Markazi Juloos Milad Committee. It started from Dargah Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma to Mecca Masjid near Charminar via Aliabad – Shalibanda – Moghalpura. Scores of people took small processions from Chandrayangutta – Kalapather – Jahanuma – Misrigunj – Vattepally – Bahadurpura – Talabkatta and various other areas and joined the main procession at Charminar.

After prayers at Mecca Masjid, Islamic scholars flagged off the rally at Charminar. It passed through Gulzar Houz – Pathergatti - Nayapul, Salar Jung Museum – Darulshifa and ended at Moghalpura. Eminent religious scholars and others leading Islamic scholars and ulema, besides eminent icons from all sections of life led the Milad procession which passed through its traditional routes with great jubilation and emotions of pleasure.

Meanwhile, to ensure the procession took place peacefully without any untoward incidents, Hyderabad City Police provided security arrangements by deploying Rapid Action Force, City Police teams, including Quick Response Teams, City Rapid Action Force, and platoons of the City Armed Reserve and local police.

As the Milad-un-Nabi procession reached Charminar, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand felicitated Muslim religious leaders and other religious heads and extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings.

The commissioner was accompanied by Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (Law & Order), Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, and other officers.

CV Anand thanked them for conducting the procession in a peaceful manner. He stated that this is a testament to the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Hyderabad.