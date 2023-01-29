DGP Anjani Kumar transfers 41 ACPs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Director of General of Police (DGP) of Telangana, Anjani Kumar, on Saturday transferred 41 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) working in Telangana and issued them new postings.



A few of the officers with their new postings include Y Venkat Reddy – ACP Kushaiguda, P Narsimha Rao – ACP Miyapur, S Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, N Saidulu – ACP Yadadri, C Anjaiah – ACP Maheshwaram, K Srinivas Rao – ACP Traffic Hyderabad south, Purna Chander – ACP Abids, S R Damodar Reddy – ACP Mirchowk, Mohammed Ghouse – ACP Santoshnagar, Rudra Bhaskar – ACP Charminar and S Mohan Kumar – ACP Punjagutta.