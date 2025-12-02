DGR hosts job fair for ex-servicemen in city

Hyderabad: The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DoESW), Ministry of Defence, recently organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Job Fair at Air Force Station Hakimpet. The event brought together over 700 Ex-Servicemen and 52 leading national and multinational companies, offering more than 1,200 vacancies across diverse sectors.

The fair was inaugurated by Maj Gen SBK Singh, SM, DG(R), and AVM PA Shah, AVSM, VM, Comdt CAW, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from both veterans and industry representatives. R Ravichandran, Vice Chairman of Shri Vishnu Educational Society and Convenor of CII Telangana, attended as the corporate guest of honour, highlighting the importance of the industry’s role in supporting second careers for Ex-Servicemen.

Major recruiters included Microsoft, Amara Raja, Micron, Bharat Biotech, BEL, HAL, Cyient, and several other reputed organisations. The fair provided a valuable platform for veterans to showcase their technical and administrative expertise, while enabling companies to access a disciplined, skilled and experienced talent pool. The initiative reaffirmed DGR’s commitment to facilitating meaningful second careers for Ex-Servicemen and strengthening their integration into the civilian workforce.