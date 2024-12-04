Disability is merely a state of mind: Guv

Hyderabad: While praising the confidence, courage, and achievements of persons with disabilities, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that disability is merely a state of mind.

The Governor who participated as the chief guest at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, felt that disability does not prevent anyone from pursuing their aspirations. “True success lies in fulfilling the highest and most truthful expression of yourself as a human being. The future is accessible to all who persevere,” he pointed out.

The Governor emphasised the importance of raising awareness across all sections of society to address issues and causes related to intellectual disabilities, which can help reduce their prevalence. He encouraged persons with disabilities, or divyangjan, to view themselves as having divine potential. “I salute your resilience and ability to overcome challenges to serve as role models in society. Your excellence speaks volumes, and I have no words to express my admiration,” he said.

Earlier, children from schools for the hearing-impaired, visually impaired, and others presented captivating cultural performances, which the Governor highly commended.

The Governor also distributed wheelchairs, walkers, tricycles, hearing aids, and other assistive devices to individuals with disabilities.