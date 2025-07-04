‘Disha’ Book Launch Sparks Dialogue on Justice and Reform at T-Hub

The launch of Disha, a bold new novel by legal expert Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, took place at T-Hub, Hyderabad on 27th June 2025. The event gathered leading voices from arts, administration, and activism, including actress Hebah Patel and Padma Shri Dr. Manjula Anagani.

Praised for its fearless portrayal of women in uniform and systemic challenges, Disha ignited conversations on justice, ethics, and institutional reform. An excerpt reading, panel discussion, and ceremonial unveiling marked the evening. Dr. Ssuyodhan called the book a tribute to those who dare to question silence and uphold justice.