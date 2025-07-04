Live
- Minister Boseraju Slams BJP MLC for Remarks Against Chief Secretary, Urges Governor to Act
- Top New Movies & Shows to Watch in Early July 2025
- Elevate your snack game with pistachio samosas
- Kebabs, curries, comfort: One8 Commune’s flavor-packed experience
- Yo Yo Honey Singh revives fan-favourite ‘One Thousand Miles’ with new music video
- Nimrit Kaur collaborates with Tiger Shroff for music video ‘Bepanaah’, says a truly inspiringexperience
- Kasparov Questions Carlsen’s Intentions vs Gukesh, Claims Teen Star Has Shaken Magnus' Supremacy
- Must-have monsoon Tops for effortless style
- AI, Omnichannel, and Bharat-First Growth Power India’s Startups: Meta-A&M Report
- Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Set to Launch in India on July 14
‘Disha’ Book Launch Sparks Dialogue on Justice and Reform at T-Hub
Highlights
The launch of Disha, a bold new novel by legal expert Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, took place at T-Hub, Hyderabad on 27th June 2025. The event...
The launch of Disha, a bold new novel by legal expert Dr. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan, took place at T-Hub, Hyderabad on 27th June 2025. The event gathered leading voices from arts, administration, and activism, including actress Hebah Patel and Padma Shri Dr. Manjula Anagani.
Praised for its fearless portrayal of women in uniform and systemic challenges, Disha ignited conversations on justice, ethics, and institutional reform. An excerpt reading, panel discussion, and ceremonial unveiling marked the evening. Dr. Ssuyodhan called the book a tribute to those who dare to question silence and uphold justice.
Next Story