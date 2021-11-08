Divided by State boundaries but united in their pain: DSC-1998 Sadhana Samiti hits social media for donations to save a life

Hyderabad: It is a unique case of people divided by State boundaries; but, united in sharing their pain. It is not a first for them, they had tried to come to the rescue of one another on several occasions earlier. This time, Mahender from Husnabad, of Telangana and a 1998 DSC qualified teacher has to be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) for medical attention in Hyderabad.

Currently, the 1998 DSC qualified teachers in Telangana and AP are on a mission to collect donations from like-minded people to foot the medical bills of Mahender. Speaking to The Hans India, the 1998 DSC Sadhana Samiti State president K Srinivas said, "we have been fighting for the past 23 years for appointments. We have been urging successive governments for appointments. We are not asking them to do anything special or extra by depriving others. Many of the 1998 DSC qualified and selected teachers have lost their lives while fighting odds in their day-to-day lives through these two decades. All that we have been asking is, we were qualified, selected on merit and give us our due." But, neither, the executive nor the judicial respite and remedies have so far come to their rescue and provided respite.

Currently, Srinivas said Mahender, battling for life, has been shifted to an ICU on advice of doctors in a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the family members are not in a position to foot the bill. Against this backdrop, the samithi members are collecting funds from the DSC qualified petitioners of Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, and other districts. Besides, the DSC1998 qualified teachers from AP to save his life. Left in the lurch by successive State governments and political leaders of all hues and shades, the samithi has hit social media groups reaching out to their ilk in both Telugu States to contribute any sum, from as little as Rs 50, to save Mahender's life. Srinivas appealed to the samithi members in the two States to send their contributions to Account No. 20369362815, IFSC CODE: SBI NO014154 or by Phone Pay or Google Pay to 9440865238.

While the successive government denied our due, "we hope our own members and people would come to our aid in movements of distress to save precious lives of our members", he added.